HTC U11 EYEs with 6-inch 18:9 display, dual selfie cameras launched: Price, specifications

HTC has launched the U11 EYEs, featuring dual front facing cameras and thin bezels. The premium mid-end smartphone will be made available in Taiwan first, followed by other markets. The U11 EYEs is currently available for pre-order in Taiwan for NT$14,900 (or approx Rs 32,017). Users can purchase the U11 EYEs in Black, Blue, and Red colour variants.

As speculated in the last few days, HTC U11 EYEs is more less similar to the company’s U11+. Both smartphones look identical in terms of design, however, the two are different internally. First and foremost, the U11 EYEs is powered by a Snapdragon 652 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. A microSD card slot is available for expanding the internal memory (up to 2TB). The phone further comes fitted with a 3930mAh non-removable battery. HTC U11 EYEs also sports a 6-inch Full HD+ Super LCD 3 display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 and 18:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected with Corning’s Gorilla 3 glass protection.

HTC U11 EYEs is being pitched as a selfie-centric smartphone, and it shows. The company has added two 5MP snappers (f/2.2 aperture, BSI sensor and wide-angle lens) onto the front for improved selfie experience. The device uses a single 12MP UltraPixel 3 camera (f/1.7 aperture) on the back. And HTC insured the U11 EYEs is resistant to water and dust (IP67). Running on Android 7.1 Nougat, the device has HTC’s USonic audio technology with active noise reduction.

HTC U11 EYEs is the latest member in the company’s U11 series. In the beginning of last year, the struggling Taiwanese company launched the U11, followed by the HTC U11 Life and U11+. The latter two smartphones are yet to make to the Indian market.

