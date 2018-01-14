HTC U11 EYEs with dual selfie cameras leaked, expected to launch on January 15

HTC U11 EYEs with dual selfie cameras to launch on January 15. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) HTC U11 EYEs with dual selfie cameras to launch on January 15. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

HTC is working on a new variant of the U11, packing dual selfie cameras and a bezel-less display. Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks, has posted images and specifications of the upcoming U11 EYEs. In a tweet, Blass reveals the device’s code-name is “Harmony”. Respected leaker claims the Taiwanese smartphone company is expected to launch the U11 EYEs on January 15.

The U11 EYEs appears to be a significant departure from the company’s past devices under the U-series. For instance, the phone appears to have slimmer bezels around its display than the U11 and U11 Life. In fact, the device mimics the design of the U11+. Blass says the U11 EYEs will sport a 6-inch Full HD+ Super LCD3 display with a resolution of 1080 x 2160. As a result, the fingerprint scanner is below the rear camera, instead of below the screen. Also, it is evident that the screen appears to have rounded corners.

According to the Blass, HTC U11 EYEs will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 3930mAh battery. It’s also got 64GB storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card slot. In addition, there’s also a USB Type-C port to charge the phone and IP 67 rating for dust and water resistance. Unfortunately, HTC U11 EYEs will be running on Android Nougat and not the latest version of Android: Oreo. In China, the smartphone will be priced at ￥3,299 (or approx $510).

The upcoming phone is said to have a dual selfie camera setup, right next to the earpiece. Blass, however, hasn’t published specifications of the front-facing cameras. HTC’s trademark the squeezable Edge Sense feature will also be there. The phone will likely to arrive in black, silver, and red colour options.

HTC U11 EYEs (Harmony): 6″ FHD+ (1080 x 2160) Super LCD3, SD652 octa core, 4GB/64GB (+microSD), USB-C, 3930mAh, IP67, Android Nougat, Edge Sense. Black, silver, and red. Launches 1/15. pic.twitter.com/Ng0ateH3XR — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 12, 2018

HTC U11 was launched in the beginning of last year as the company’s first phone under the U-series, followed by the U11+ and U11 Life towards the end of the year. The company’s next-generation flagship is rumoured to launch sometime this year, with a bezel-less display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor inside.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd