HTC U Ultra with secondary display set to launch in India on February 21

HTC is expected to launch its U Ultra smartphone in India next week. The smartphone maker has sent out press invites for the event, scheduled for February 21. The invite clearly mentions the launch of the U Ultra flagship smartphone for the Indian market.

The U Ultra was announced on January 12 early this year, at HTC’s “For U” event in London. Also unveiled was the U Play, a smaller 5.2-inch version of the HTC U Ultra, without the second screen and less impressive specifications. In India, the company is likely to unveil the U Ultra, but there’s no word when the U Play will be heading here.

The U Ultra comes with a narrow 2-inch (160×1040 pixels) touchscreen at the top of the phone, above the main 5.7-inch, 2560 x 1440 display. The secondary display can be customised to provide shortcuts for contacts or app, as well as reminders and event notifications. The second screen is designed to work with HTC’s Sense Companion software, which uses artificial intelligence to understand more about you and your needs.

The HTC U Ultra has the curved body, and comes in a choice of four colours: black, white, blue and pink. The phone has built-in four microphones that are always on. Users can navigate their phones to take or reject calls, and snooze and dismiss alarms using voice commands. The microphones can be used to record 360-degree audio.

The phone also features HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi speakers. Like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the U Ultra doesn’t have a headphone jack, but ships with a set of HTC USonic earphones. On the camera front, the U Ultra has a 12-megapixel camera with laser autofocus and optical image stabilisation. Also, add a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It features a special “UltraPixel” mode for low light conditions.

On the software side, the phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat with HTC Sense UI on top. The high-end smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, Type-C support, and a 3,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charging 3.0. The 64GB variant of the smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection while 128GB model comes with Sapphire glass coating.

HTC U Play

The U Play comes with 5.2-inch full HD display (1080p) with Gorilla Glass coating. It is powered by MediaTek Helio 64-bit octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal memory options. The memory is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

HTC U Play has a 16MP primary camera with BSI sensor, PDAF, OIS and f/2.0 aperture. It supports full HD (1080p) video recording at 30fps. There’s 16MP secondary camera as well with UltraPixel mode BSI sensor and f/2.0 aperture. The front camera supports full HD 1080p video recording as well. It uses company’s USonic technology for sound output. The 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone is backed by a 2,500 mAh battery.

With Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 are set to be announced in the coming days, pricing of the U Ultra will be critical for its success in the Indian smartphone market.

