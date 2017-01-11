HTC U Ultra with secondary display leaked in live images

HTC Ocean Note is said to be a high-end phablet, one that features a 6-inch display and 16MP front camera. (Source: Evan Blass) HTC Ocean Note is said to be a high-end phablet, one that features a 6-inch display and 16MP front camera. (Source: Evan Blass)

HTC is set to announce its ‘U’ series and three new smartphones ahead of MWC 2017. The company is said to host its ‘U’ event on January 12 where it will unveil HTC U Ultra (codenamed Ocean Note), HTC U Play (Alpine) and One X10. Now live images of HTC U Ultra have been leaked online on a Dutch website. The U Ultra is seen to be sporting a secondary display, as seen on LG V20, in these images.

The Taiwanese smartphone maker doesn’t seem to be going for ‘Always on’ display on the U Ultra. Instead, the smartphone will have a secondary screen on the top right corner for displaying time, date and a few other shortcuts. HTC U Ultra is seen to be featuring a capsule-shaped home button and a glossy back. The smartphone has been leaked in four colour variants – white, black, blue and pink.

HTC Ocean Note is said to be a high-end phablet, one that features a 16MP front camera. OnLeaks, in a tweet, had said the U Ultra will have a 6-inch display and no 3.5 mm headphone jack. Other leaked features of U Ultra include 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and 10nm Snapdragon 835 processor. It is said to come with a 4,000 mAh battery.

To recall, tipster Evan Blass had posted a video on Twitter with caption, “Remember the HTC Ocean?” The video reveals HTC’s Vive-branded U Ultra smartphone that will come with a new, simplified UI that will make accessing recent apps easier. Apps can be controlled using a physical buttons on left and right sides. It is likely this is a concept video.

HTC U Play and One X10 are rumoured to ship in Q1 this year. HTC One X10 is the successor of One X9 and will feature a 5.5-inch full HD display (1080 x 1920 pixels). Reports suggest One X10 will run an octa-core MT6755V/C processor clocked at 1.9GHz with Mali T860 graphics. The device will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. HTC One X10 will sport a 16.3MP rear camera with 7.9MP front shooter.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd