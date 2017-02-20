HTC U Ultra to launch in India tomorrow; here’s how to watch it live

HTC U Ultra is a high-end smartphone, featuring a Snapdragon 821 processor. HTC U Ultra is a high-end smartphone, featuring a Snapdragon 821 processor.

After days of speculation and anticipation, HTC will launch the U Ultra smartphone in India tomorrow. The company is holding a launch event that’s scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm and yes, it’ll be live streamed, so everyone can watch the unveiling as it happens. HTC says the event will be live streamed through Facebook.

Last week, HTC started sending invites to the press. While the company didn’t say exactly what it has planned, it’s believed that HTC will unveil a new smartphone, believed to the U Ultra. The company hinted as much with the hashtag “HTCUUltra” on the invite. The U Ultra was announced on January 12 early this year, at HTC’s “For U” event in London. There is no word about the release of the U Play, which was announced alongside the U Ultra.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

HTC U Ultra has the curved body and comes in a choice of four colours: black, white, blue and pink. The device has built-in four microphones that are always on. Users can navigate their phones to take or reject calls, and snooze and dismiss alarms using voice commands. The microphones can be used to record 360-degree audio.

The phone offers a narrow 2-inch (160×1040 pixels) touchscreen at the top of the phone, above the main 5.7-inch, 2560 x 1440 display. The secondary display can be customised to provide shortcuts for contacts or app, as well as reminders and event notifications.

Perhaps the highlight of the U Ultra is HTC’s Sense Companion software, which uses artificial intelligence to understand more about you and your needs. The smartphone also features HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi speakers. Like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the U Ultra doesn’t have a headphone jack, but ships with a set of HTC USonic earphones.

Also read: Exclusive: HMD Global could bring Nokia 3310 to India by May, more phones coming

On the camera front, the U Ultra has a 12-megapixel camera with laser autofocus and optical image stabilisation. Also, add a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It features a special “UltraPixel” mode for low light conditions. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat with HTC Sense UI on the top.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, Type-C support, and a 3,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charging 3.0. The 64GB variant of the smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection while 128GB model comes with Sapphire glass coating.

We’ll have more as the event goes on – you can follow Indianexpress.com to get the latest news about HTC U Ultra.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd