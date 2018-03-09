HTC U Ultra starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo OTA update in India: Report

HTC U Ultra sports a glass-metal design and includes a 5.7-inch screen with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. HTC U Ultra sports a glass-metal design and includes a 5.7-inch screen with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top.

HTC U Ultra has started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo over-the-air (OTA) update. According to a report in The Android Soul, the update has been rolled out for HTC U Ultra users in India and Italy. Separately, a post on HTC’s Taiwan forum confirms the update for Taiwan as well. Two different firmware versions of the Android 8.0 Oreo update is available for users in different regions. It also brings with it the Android security patch for January. HTC U Ultra users in Taiwan will get the firmware version 2.19.709.2, which is around 1.58GB in size. The other firmware versions available is v2.19.400.1, about 1.32GB in size.

To recall, HTC U Ultra was announced alongside the U Play smartphone in India in February last year. The U Ultra was launched with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box at Rs 59,990. In August 2017, HTC took to Twitter to confirm Android 8.0 oreo timeline for its smartphones including HTC U11, HTC U Ultra and HTC 10. Notably, HTC 10 and HTC U11 smartphones have already been upgraded to Android Oreo. HTC U Ultra users can check for the update manually as well, by opening Settings > About > Software update. Users are recommended to download the update on a WiFi connection.

Google’s Android 8.0 comes with features like ‘Picture-in-Picture mode’, which will let users watch a YouTube video, do a video chat, etc while keeping another app open. It also comes with improved notifications for apps and better battery optimisation. Autofill framework allows automatic log-in for apps where users have granted permission in Android Oreo.

Coming to HTC U Ultra, it sports a glass-metal design and includes a 5.7-inch screen with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. The smartphone is powered a Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The internal memory is expandable by up to 2TB using a microSD card slot. The device has a 12MP camera with laser autofocus and optical image stabilisation. The front camera is a 16MP one with UltraPixel mode and 1080p video.

HTc U Ultra comes with HTC Sense Companion, which is a voice-activated virtual assistant similar to Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant and Samsung’s S Voice. The smartphone features a second screen (160 x 1040 pixels), which offers a quick way to show information, including upcoming events, weather forecasts or customised notifications.

