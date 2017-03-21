HTC U Ultra Sapphire Edition is now up for pre-order in Taiwan

HTC U Ultra in luxury Sapphire Edition has been announced by the company. HTC U Ultra in luxury Sapphire Edition has been announced by the company.

HTC U Ultra in luxury Sapphire Edition has been announced by the company, but for now it is only available for pre-order in Taiwan. HTC had earlier posted on its Taiwan Facebook page that it will launching a spring surprise on Monday, and now the ‘Sapphire’ Edition of the HTC U Ultra is available,

According to HTC’s online store the pre-orders will be open till March 28, and customers will be get a luxury collection package (worth over NT$3000) along with the phone. The HTC Store says the first batch of Sapphire colour has been sold out, and the second shipment date will be April 5.

HTC U Ultra Sapphire Edition has a Sapphire glass on top, rather than the regular Gorilla Glass 5 seen on the common version of the phone. HTC is also giving away a classic leather flip case, HTC QC 3.0 fast charge action, collection of leather key ring along with the edition, but again only for those who pre-order the phone.

However, the HTC U Ultra Sapphire edition comes with a hefty price tag. The 128GB Sapphire edition costs NT$ 28,900, which is nearly $950. If you convert this into rupees, it is around Rs 61,990; that’s a little more than the price tag of the HTC U Ultra which is priced at Rs 59,990 in India, but that’s for the 64GB version.

HTC has not indicated if the HTC U Ultra Sapphire edition is coming to other countries, but it looks like this will be one expensive device, even if it does make its way to India.

HTC U Ultra has a glass-metal design with a glossy back. The device comes with 5.7-inch display with 2K resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), and the regular version has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. The phone runs the Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD card). The rear camera is 12MP with laser autofocus and OIS, while there’s a 16MP front camera with HTC’s UltraPixel mode.

There’s no headphone jack on this phone, but HTC hasn’t added water proofing or dust proofing to this one either. HTC U Ultra features BoomSound Hi-Fi speakers.

