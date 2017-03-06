HTC U Ultra now available for sale in India

HTC U Ultra sports a 5.7-inch display with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. HTC U Ultra sports a 5.7-inch display with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top.

HTC U Ultra smartphone is now available for purchase online on company’s e-commerce store. The smartphone is listed at Rs 59,990 and is available in Sapphire Blue and Brilliant Black colour options. The smartphone was announced along side HTC U Play in February. The devices come with a one-year insurance that covers liquid as well as physical damage to the smartphones. Standard Bank debit and credit card users can avail 7.5 per cent cashback on MOP (Minimum Operating Price) of phones. HTC U Play is expected to hit the stores starting mid-March.

The highlight of the U Ultra smartphone is its voice-activated virtual assistant – HTC Sense Companion. Similar to LG V20, the HTC U Ultra features a second screen that runs along the top of the device. The second screen has a resolution of 160 x 1040 pixels. It offers a quick way to show information, including upcoming events, weather forecasts or customised notifications.

HTC U Ultra has a glass-metal design. It sports a 5.7-inch display with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. It is powered a Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable by up to 2TB via a microSD card).

HTC U Ultra gets a 12MP rear camera with laser autofocus and optical image stabilisation. The front camera is 16MP with UltraPixel mode. HTC U Ultra and U Play come bundled with a pair of USonic earphones that can detect sonic pulses and adjust the audio to match user’s ear architecture. HTC U Ultra features company’s BoomSound Hi-Fi speakers. The smartphone doesn’t feature a headphone jack.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd