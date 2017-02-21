HTC U Ultra India launch today: Here’s how to watch live-stream, timing for event

Today’s announcement will mark the arrival of HTC’s U Ultra, a high-end phone from Taiwanese smartphone maker. Today’s announcement will mark the arrival of HTC’s U Ultra, a high-end phone from Taiwanese smartphone maker.

HTC is holding a launch event in New Delhi today, and the company will be launching the U Ultra smartphone. At 3:30 pm (IST), you’ll be able to watch the event live on all your devices. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s official Facebook page.

Today’s announcement will mark the arrival of HTC’s U Ultra, a high-end phone from Taiwanese smartphone marker. The phone was originally announced at the company’s “For U” event in London earlier this year. When announced, it was priced at $749 (or approx Rs 50,083), about the same as any other premium smartphone.

The phone, called the U Ultra, will come with HTC Sense Companion. The voice-activated virtual assistant will be similar to Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant and Samsung’s S Voice. HTC is touting its virtual assistant a step further than just making suggestions based on user’s calendar or preferences. As HTC puts it, Sense Companion is always learning from you – and it’s made to evolve and get to know you better over time.

The phone’s other distinguishing feature is its second screen, which sits above the main display and runs along the top of the device. The setup is very similar to LG V20, which also comes with a secondary display. The second screen (160 x 1040 pixels) offers a quick way to show information, including upcoming events, weather forecasts or customised notifications.

The U Ultra has a glass-metal design and includes a 5.7-inch with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. The smartphone is powered a Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64 or 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card slot. The device has a 12-megapixel camera with laser autofocus and optical image stabilisation. The front camera has a 16MP capacity with UltraPixel mode and 1080p video.

The phone will come bundled with a pair of USonic earphones, which have the capability to detect sonic pulses and adjust the audio to match each user’s unique ear architecture. The smartphone also features HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi speakers. Like the iPhone 7, the device doesn’t feature a headphone jack.

