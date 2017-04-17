HTC U render leaks online, shows off design

The upcoming smartphone looks a lot like, the U Ultra, with its all glass exterior. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) The upcoming smartphone looks a lot like, the U Ultra, with its all glass exterior. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

HTC is widely believed to be planning something big for its next-generation flagship device. Rumours suggest that the upcoming phone codenamed ‘Ocean’ get might launched under its”U” series – and that it could simply be called the “HTC U.” After a series of leaks, noted tipster Evan Blass, known as @evleaks, has posted a purported image of the new HTC flagship on Twitter.

The smartphone looks a lot like, the U Ultra, with its all glass exterior. Although it was previously believed that the smartphone would come with a bezel-less display, however, it does seem there will be significant bezels on the phone, unlike the Galaxy S8 or LG G6. As evident from the leaked shot, there’s a fingerprint scanner below the display.

Blass had previously reported the new phone would have an innovative input method, dubbed Edge Sense. Located on the phone’s frame, it will allow users to use touch gestures to control different actions. Other than the “touch-sensitive frame”, HTC U is expected to feature a 5.5-inch WQHD (2560×1440) display, Snapdragon 835 chip, 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, 16-megapixel front shooter, 64GB or 128GB of storage, and a microSD card slot. It will run Android 7.1 Nougat with the company’s Sense 9 over the top.

HTC U will be the third phone in its U series, following the HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra, which launched in January. What’s not yet clear, is how the new smartphone will be different from the other two handsets in the U lineup. Some rumours claim HTC U as it’s next big release, others say the HTC 11 will be the new flagship device. HTC hasn’t announced anything about its next flagship, so we have to wait until the company announce something new.

