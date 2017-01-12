HTC unveils ‘U’ series with U Play and U Ultra smartphones

HTC has announced its ‘U’ series with two new smartphones – HTC U Play and U Ultra. HTC has announced its ‘U’ series with two new smartphones – HTC U Play and U Ultra.

HTC has announced its ‘U’ series with two new smartphones – HTC U Play and U Ultra. The smartphones have a liquid surface and curved glass body. HTC U Ultra comes with a dual display – a 5.7-inch Quad HD main display (2560×1440 pixels) and 2-inch secondary screen (160×1040 pixels). The 64GB variant of the smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection while 128GB model comes with Sapphire glass coating.

HTC U Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor claocked at 2.15GHz. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal memory option (expandable up to 2TB via microSD card).

The front camera in HTC U Ultra is 16MP with UltraPixel mode and BSI sensor. It supports full HD 1080p video recording as well. There’s 12MP HTC UltraPixel 2 rear camera with f/1 aperture, BSI sensor, OIS, PDAF and laser autofocus. It comes with dual-tone flash and supports 4K video recording. It uses company’s USonic and BoomSoundTM Hi-Fi edition technology for sound output.

HTC U Ultra comes in single SIM as well as dual SIM options, and supports Nano SIM card. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with HTC Sense. The 4G VoLTE smartphone is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery which offers a talktime of up to 26 hours and standby time of up to 13 days. Sensors on the device include Ambient light sensor proximity, motion G, compass, gyro magnetic, fingerprint and Sensor Hub for activity tracking.

HTC U Ultra supports GPS + AGPS, GLONASS and Beidou. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5GHz), NFC and HTC Connect. Dimensions of the smartphone are 162.41 x 79.79 x 3.6-7.99 mm. It weighs 170 grams.

HTC U Play gets a 5.2-inch full HD display (1080p) with Gorilla Glass coating. It is powered by MediaTek Helio 64-bit octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal memory options. The memory is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

HTC U Play has a 16MP primary camera with BSI sensor, PDAF, OIS and f/2.0 aperture. It supports full HD (1080p) video recording at 30fps. There’s 16MP secondary camera as well with UltraPixel mode BSI sensor and f/2.0 aperture. The front camera supports full HD 1080p video recording as well. It uses company’s USonic technology for sound output.

HTC U Play offers single as well as dual SIM options and supports nano SIM cards. The 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone is baceked by a 2,500 mAh battery that offers talktime of up to 15.21 hours and standby time of up to 427.54 hours. It supports extreme power saving mode and fast charging technology.

Sensors on the device include ambient light, proximity, motion G, compass, gyro, magnetic, fingerprint and Sensor Hub for activity tracking. It supports GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5GHz), NFC and HTC Connect. The dimensions of the device are 145.99 x 72.9 x 3.5-7.99 mm. It weighs 145 grams.

