HTC U Play gets price cut in India, now available on Amazon at Rs 29,990

HTC has slashed the price of the U Play smartphone in India by Rs 10,000. The smartphone, which was earlier priced at Rs 39,990, is now available for Rs 29,990. Available in Sapphire Blue and Brilliant Black colour options, the phone can be purchased exclusively on Amazon.in. The device is available at zero cost EMI to customers for a limited period.

HTC U Play is a low-end variant of the HTC U Ultra smartphone. As evident from its specifications, the smartphone features a 5.2-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The phone gets an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory which can be further expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

The camera is a 16-megapixel one with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and like the U Ultra, comes packing Laser Autofocus and Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF). The phone sports a 16-megapixel shooter on the front. There’s a 2,500mAh battery powering the smartphone, and the phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat. The U Play also comes with the AI-based HTC Sense Companion software.

Both the U Play and U Ultra were launched in India back in February this year for the price of Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 39,990, respectively. Meanwhile, the U Ultra has recently got a price cut in India. The high-end phone is now available for Rs. 52,990, a saving of Rs.7,000.

Of late, Taiwan-based smartphone maker is having a rough year. Unsurprisingly, the smartphone company continues to perform poorly. According to a Chinese-language Commercial Times (via DigiTimes), HTC’s total revenue has dropped more than 6 per cent in the first four months of 2017, when compared to the same period last year.

HTC needs a big hit after facing back-to-back failures. The company now hopes its upcoming flagship, the U 11 could bolster its falling market share in the smartphone market. HTC U 11 is expected to be announced on May 16.

