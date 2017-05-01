HTC U 11 with Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB RAM spotted on GeekBench

HTC U 11 will be announced next month on May 16, when the company will reveal availability and pricing details for the next smartphone. HTC U 11 will be announced next month on May 16, when the company will reveal availability and pricing details for the next smartphone.

HTC unveiled two smartphones under its U-series in January, but many have been wondering when the company will reveal the third one, the U 11. Now it seems that the upcoming device has been spotted on Android benchmark database Geekbench, featuring a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB RAM.

The model spotted on Geekbench bears the name HTC CBP, which might be the internal codename, but it’s most likely the company’s next flagship – HTC U 11. The smartphone has managed to score 1912 in single-core and 6137 in multi-core tests, which appears to be quite impressive. The high crore is similar to Samsung Galaxy S8, which scored 1916 and 6011 in single-core and multi-core tests. The phone also appears to be running the latest Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 1.9Ghz, paired with 4GB RAM and Android 7.1.1.

HTC has been teasing its next-generation flagship for quite sometime, and the smartphone will likely to succeed the One 10. In fact the U 11 will be the final marketing name for HTC ‘Ocean’. The ‘U’ indicates the family of the devices the new handset will join (HTC U Ultra and U Play), whereas the ’11’ indicates the phone succeeds the One 10, the company’s flagship smartphone released in 2016.

HTC has started sending invitations for the launch of the U 11, which will be unveiled in New York, London and Taipei. The invite has the tagline, “Squeeze for the Brilliant U”. It’s largely believed that the smartphone will have pressure sensitive edges that can be activated with a squeeze. The touch sensitive bezels are currently dubbed ‘ Edge Sensors’. Essentially with the Edge sensors, users will be able to activate and scroll through apps and thus utilize the frame of the device.

HTC U 11 will be announced next month on May 16, when the company will reveal availability and pricing details for the next smartphone. The U 11 will come in five colours: white, black, red, blue and silver.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd