HTC U 11 with Edge Sensors to launch today: Here’s all we know so far

HTC U 11 will compete with the likes of Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel smartphones in the high-end segment. HTC U 11 will compete with the likes of Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel smartphones in the high-end segment.

HTC is gearing to launch its U 11 smartphone today. The highlight of the smartphone its Edge Sense feature, that lets users squeeze the U 11 for perform specific tasks. The phone is sensitive to the amount of pressure one puts on its metal frames, which allows people to customise actions such as opening apps, launching Google Assistant etc. Previously, HTC had showcased U 11’s touch sensitive bezels in a teaser video.

HTC is said to ditch the 3.5mm headset jack in U 11, which will come with USB Type-C for charging as well as audio output. Further, HTC U 11 will feature a 5.5-inch display WQHD display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixel. It is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card).

HTC U 11 will pack a 12MP rear camera with 18MP front camera. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat and supports Bluetooth 4.2, connectivity. The device will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. HTC U 11 will come in five colour options – white, black, red, blue and silver.

HTC’s last flagship smartphone was HTC 10. The company launched its ‘U’ series earlier this year with U Ultra and U Play smartphones. HTC U 11 is touted as the true successor to HTC 10, though it will remain be a part of the U range. The U 11 is the third smartphone in HTC’s ‘U’ series.

HTC U 11 will compete with the likes of Apple iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel smartphones in the high-end segment. We’ll have to wait and watch if U 11 really stands out for its new ‘Edge Sensors’.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd