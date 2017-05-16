HTC U 11 with Edge Sense, Snapdragon 835 launched: A look at the top six features

HTC U 11 with Edge Sensors launched. So, what has really changed with HTC’s new flagship smartphone? Let’s take a look: HTC U 11 with Edge Sensors launched. So, what has really changed with HTC’s new flagship smartphone? Let’s take a look:

HTC U 11 with new squeeze interaction feature called Edge Sense has been unveiled by the company. The Edge Sense in U 11 lets users squeeze the the smartphone to perform specific tasks such as clicking pictures, typing quickly or opening Gmail. The new HTC smartphone runs the latest Snapdragon 835 processor and packs three intelligent companions – HTC Sense Companion, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

HTC U 11, though a successor to HTC 10, will be a part of company’s ‘U’ series, which was launched earlier this year. HTC has ditched 3.5mm headset jack in U 11 for USB Type-C, which can be used as charging port as well as headphone jack. It ships with HTC USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter. Further, HTC U 11 is IP67 rated which makes it dust, splash and water resistant.

HTC Edge Sense

With the Edge Sense feature in U 11, users can take photos, open Facebook, launch apps, simply by squeezing the smartphone. It offers ‘short squeeze’ as well as a ‘squeeze and hold’ options that can be customised to do different things.

For example, HTC U 11 can be squeezed to launch the camera app to quickly take pictures. HTC Edge Sense for Voice to Text lets people type or text faster by dictating text messages on the go. Edge Sense in U 11 can works even in rain or snow or when a user is wearing gloves.

Digital Assistants

HTC U11 comes with three artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital assistants – HTC Sense Companion, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The Sense Companion is now smarter and can track user’s daily pattern to suggest if they are late for appointments or when they need to recharge their smartphone. The assistant will even give suggestions on how to dress up according to weather, track fitness progress as well as recommend nearby restaurants.

Google Assistant can be used for finding directions, getting answers, managing tasks and more.

Integration with Amazon Alexa lets users control smart home products, ask for news, weather, music etc. HTC U 11 with Amazon Alexa is available in the US, UK, and Germany.

And in mainland China, HTC and Baidu DuerOS have built a strategic partnership to create a voice-based virtual assistant with speech recognition and voice interaction to satisfy Chinese users’ needs, which can better understand Chinese people and help them find what they want.

Design and Display

HTC U11 has a liquid glass surface, which has been made using Optical Spectrum Hybrid Deposition. There’s 3D glass design on both front and back. HTC U 11 gets a 5.5-inch Quad HD display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. The screen is water-resistant as well.

Camera

HTC U11 gets a 12MP rear camera with multi-axis optical stabilisation system and UltraSpeed Autofocus. It comes with HDR Boost without the lag, and new white balance enhancement. There’s Auto HDR Boost as well for more balanced pictures. HTC’s Temporal Noise Reduction feature automatically uses information from the previous and next frames to remove noise while shooting videos.

The front camera is 16MP with UltraPixel light sensitivity, HDR Boost and noise reduction.

Processor and Battery

HTC U11 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform and comes in two storage variants – 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage.

HTC U11 comes with UFS 2.1 and supports Snapdragon X16 LTE modem for faster fiber optic speeds. HTC U 11 is claimed to offer 25 per cent faster graphics when compared to HTC 10, 35 per cent video playback time, 8 hours more music playback as well as 3.5 hours longer web browsing time.

Sound

HTC U11 comes with the latest HTC USonic version WITH Active Noise Cancellation technology. The USonic earbuds can map user’s inner ear to adapt to their sound profile, which creates customised listening experience.

Further, HTC U 11 packs improved BoomSound Hi-Fi Edition speakers that deliver better sound with Dynamic Range Audio. There’s a new speaker under woofers for clearer and deeper bass tones. HTC’s new Acoustic Focus technology lets users record better 3D audio when shooting videos.

