HTC U 11 teaser hints at ‘360 real-life recording’ ahead of May 16 unveiling

HTC has released a new teaser video on its official YouTube channel ahead of the release of the U 11 flagship smartphone. In the 9-second long video, HTC is trying to claim that you will be able to experience “360-degree real life recording”. The teaser suggests HTC U 11 will have the ability to record 360-degree videos without having to attach an external device to the smartphone.

It would be a big deal, as no other smartphone manufacturer has managed to come with a solution like this so far. There are accessories available in the market in the form of the Samsung Gear 360 (2017) which does have an ability to record 360-degree videos but it’s a standalone product. The question to ask here is how HTC plans to achieve this, as the recent leaked renders suggest the device will have a single back camera.

HTC has been teasing the U 11 for quite sometime, and the smartphone will succeed the One 10. HTC U 11 was earlier referred by codename “Ocean”. HTC’ U 11 is expected to pack a high-end specifications and a new feature that will allow users to perform various actions through a simple squeeze of the phone. Previous rumours claims the device to feature a 5.5-inch QWHD (2560×1440) display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, 12-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel front-camera, microSD card support, Android 7.1 Nougat and HTC’s own Sense 9 UI over the top.

The company will announce all the details on May 16, when the device gets launched. It will be the third device in the U series – following the U Ultra and U Play.

