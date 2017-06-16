HTC U11 Squeezable phone to launch in India today: Key specs, price, and more

HTC U11 comes with something called Edge Sense, where a user can squeeze the smartphone to set certain commands and functions. HTC U11 comes with something called Edge Sense, where a user can squeeze the smartphone to set certain commands and functions.

HTC U11 smartphone with the new ‘Edge sense’ feature will be launched in India today. HTC’s new U11 is also called the ‘Squeezable phone’ thanks to its Edge sense feature, and the upcoming phone is already listed on the company’s website. The 128GB version of this phone is listed as coming soon on HTC’s website in India.

HTC U11 Expected price in India

HTC U Ultra was launched in at a price of Rs 59,990, though it is now retailing at a lower price of Rs 52,990 on the HTC India website. With the HTC U11, and given that it has a new USP with the Edge Sense ‘squeezable’ feature, don’t be surprised if the Taiwanese company launches this at a premium price, which is higher than the HTC U Ultra.

The HTC U11 unlocked version is priced at $649 in the US, which on conversion is Rs 41,000 but we know HTC hasn’t really played in this price range with its premium smartphones. We’re expecting a Rs 50,000 plus price tag easily on the HTC U11.

HTC U11 Squeezable feature aka Edge Sense

HTC U11 comes with something called Edge Sense, where a user can squeeze the smartphone to set certain commands and functions. For instance, the squeeze can be customised to open an email app, or a game, open the camera app, take a picture, activate any of the voice assistants. Essentially the ‘squeeze’ gesture can be customized by the user for whatever action they prefer. HTC’s Edge Sense can be used even with gloves on, and the phone will work fine.

HTC U11 Design and Specifications

In terms of design, HTC U11 continues with the 3D Liquid Surface design we saw on the HTC U Ultra Play. This phone will come in a Black and Silver colour option, and the overall finish is glossy, which did make the earlier HTC U Ultra a little slippery. Dimensions of the HTC U11 are 153.9 x 75.9 x 7.9mm, and it sports a 5.5 inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) resolution display. HTC is using the Super LCD 5 display with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

HTC U11 also runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is a 64 bit octa-core one with up to 2.45 Ghz clock speed. The RAM and storage variant mentioned is 4GB + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. This one has a dual-SIM hybrid slot with microSD support, and the storage is expandable up to 2TB.

On the camera front, HTC U11 comes with 12MP rear camera with the company’s UltraPixel 3 one. It has 1.4μm pixel size, UltraSpeed Autofocus, BSI sensor and OIS. The aperture is ƒ/1.7 and there’s Dual LED flash on board. HTC has added a Pro mode with manual control as well as RAW format support on this phone. The camera is capable of 4K recording with 3D Audio, Hi-Res audio, Acoustic Focus as well. The front camera is 16MP with BSI sensor, live make-up, auto Selfie, Voice Selfie and HDR boost, along with support for 1080p video recording.

HTC U11 is a 4G-VoLTE enabled smartphone with support for most the major bands for India, including Band 5, Band 40, Band 41, etc. HTC says the U11 is capable of support Cat 15 LTE with download speeds up to 800Mbps. On the sound, audio quality HTC U11 has the company’s HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation as well as HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition. Sensors on the HTC U11 are Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Motion G-sensor, Compass sensor, Gyro sensor, Magnetic sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Sensor Hub, Edge Sensor.

For connectivity, HTC U11 also supports NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5 GHz). It has a 3000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and Type-C charging port. HTC is promising 24.5 Hours talk time with 3G/4G on this phone.

