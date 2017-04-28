HTC U 11 Edge Sensors teased in a new video

The Edge Sensors in HTC U 11 will allow users to activate as well as scroll through apps and more. The Edge Sensors in HTC U 11 will allow users to activate as well as scroll through apps and more.

HTC has already confirmed that its U 11 smartphone is coming on May 16. Now the company has put out a new teaser video highlighting HTC U 11’s touch sensitive bezels, currently dubbed ‘Edge Sensors’. The video shows people squeezing various things such as a lemon, teddy, ketchup bottle, sponge, kiwi, stapler and more; suggesting the U 11 will be sensitive to different types of squeeze.

The video says – Squeeze the brilliant – and displayed along is a squeezed ‘U’ which transforms in to a ‘C’ in the word ‘HTC’ in the end. According to reports, HTC U 11 will come with side-mounted pressure sensors, which can be activated with a squeeze. The Edge Sensors in HTC U 11 will allow users to activate as well as scroll through apps and more.

Natural. Intuitive. Effortless. A new way to interact with your smartphone is coming. May 16, 2017 #BrilliantU pic.twitter.com/f2jyDHn11L — HTC (@htc) April 28, 2017

Tipster Evan Blass via VentureBeat said that HTC U 11 will come in five different colour options – white, black, red, blue and silver. According to Blass, the upcoming flagship smartphone will remain part of the U range, but will also be marketed as successor to last year’s HTC 10. HTC unveiled its U series with U Ultra and U Play smartphones in January.

HTC U 11, which is codenamed ‘Ocean’, is said to feature a 5.5-inch WQHD 2560×1440 display. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 64GB or 128GB internal storage and microSD card support. It is rumoured to come with a 12MP rear camera and a 16MP front-facing shooter. The device will run Android 7.1 Nougat with HTC’s own Sense 9 UI over the top.

HTC U 11 is a critical release for the company given its last flagship failed to leave a lasting impression. The high-end smartphone segment is largely dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung. We’ll have to wait see if HTC U 11 can make a mark with its new pressure sensitive edge design.

