HTC to unveil its new ‘U’ series phones on January 12: Report

HTC Ocean Note is said to be a high-end phablet that will feature a curved screen and top of the line camera specifications. (Source: Evan Blass) HTC Ocean Note is said to be a high-end phablet that will feature a curved screen and top of the line camera specifications. (Source: Evan Blass)

HTC is gearing up for its ‘U’ event on January 12 and the company has sent out invites for the same. According to reports, the Taiwanese smartphone maker is ready to unveil its ‘U’ series with three new smartphones – HTC U Ultra (codenamed Ocean Note), HTC U Play (Alpine) and One X10 – at the event.

OnLeaks, in a tweet, said the U Ultra will have a 6-inch display and no 3.5 mm headphone jack. HTC U Play will come in a smaller 5.2-inch screen size and won’t have a 3.5 mm jack either. However, OnLeaks adds the information comes from unverified sources. HTC One X10 is the successor of One X9 and will feature a 5.5-inch full HD display (1080 x 1920 pixels). HTC U Play and One X10 are rumoured to ship in Q1 this year.

Tipster Evan Blass had earlier posted a video on Twitter with caption, “Remember the HTC Ocean?” The video reveals HTC’s Vive-branded smartphone that will come with a new, simplified UI that will make accessing recent apps easier. Apps can be controlled using a physical buttons on left and right sides. The teaser suggests Ocean will come with a high-end selfie camera as well. It is likely this is a concept video.

To recall, HTC Ocean Note is said to be a high-end phablet that will feature a curved screen and top of the line camera specifications.

In a separate report, Blass had said One X10 will run an octa-core MT6755V/C processor clocked at 1.9GHz with Mali T860 graphics. The device will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. HTC One X10 will sport a 16.3MP rear camera with 7.9MP front shooter.

Read: HTC One X10 phablet with 5.5-inch display to launch in Q1: Report

He also posted another HTC video which gives a sneak-peak into how the company is working to bring innovations on the design front. HTC is experimenting with colours and material for new smartphone cases, which are expected to come with its Vive-series smartphones. The video shows off HTC’s team making out cases using materials such as super fibers, chemical and litmus.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd