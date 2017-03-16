HTC teases some mystery announcement for March 20

HTC is teasing a mystery new product for March 20. HTC is teasing a mystery new product for March 20.

HTC has confirmed that it will unveil a new product on Monday, March 20. The company has posted a teaser image on its Taiwanese Facebook page. The teaser, first spotted by Tech Radar, includes an image with the caption “spring is coming” as well as the phrase “HTC will give you unexpected surprise” (translated).

The company isn’t ready to provide any information about the mystery product, but HTC has said that it will announce the device soon. So what will be released? HTC’s 2017 flagship smartphone, of course. The HTC 10 was unveiled last year, back in April 2016, so it’s successor is highly anticipated. It’s currently known by the codename HTC Ocean.

But we have our doubts. HTC has already launched the U Ultra smartphone, which was released in January and only hit stores later this month. That’s one of the reasons why HTC would not like to launch a new smartphone anytime soon. It’s unlikely to be an affordable device either, given HTC’s renewed focus on the premium segment.

Instead, we’re likely to see a new variant of the U Ultra. As PhoneArena points out, the green colour scheme could refers to the sapphire screen, 128GB HTC U Ultra, or new green colour option for the current smartphone.

That being said, HTC is also a major player in the VR market. There have been reports in the past claiming that HTC might be working on a mobile VR product. Or maybe we could see a revamped version of its popular Vive headset.

HTC does say that its announcement is an “unexpected” one, so we’ll keeping an eye on the announcement as March 20 approaches.

