HTC smartphone with Snapdragon 625, Android 8.0 Oreo spotted on Geekbench

It shouldn’t take HTC long to publically announce the smartphone. (Image for representation) It shouldn’t take HTC long to publically announce the smartphone. (Image for representation)

HTC is apparently working on a new smartphone that might be powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor. Now thanks to a recent sighting on Geekbench, possible specifications of the upcoming handset have been revealed. The device in the question was spotted on Geekbench with the model number 2Q5W1, and it appears to be a mid-end phone. The Geekbench listing of an upcoming HTC smartphone was first spotted by the popular leaker Ronald Quandt.

Based on the Geekbench test, the HTC-made smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with 3GB RAM. This is not a high-powered chipset, so its performance will be closer to the BlackBerry KeyOne and BlackBerry Motion. The latter two phones are powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset. During the single-core test, the phone managed to record a score of 776, while the multi-core test resulted in a score of 3911. Aside from this, the listing doesn’t reveal anything concrete about the phone; however, we do know that the device will run Android 8.0 out of the box.

New HTC mid-ranger listed on Geekbench… 2Q5Wxxx, running Android 8.0 “Oreo” on a Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953 it says) with 3 GB RAM. http://t.co/CkhNO3IsL4 pic.twitter.com/xZYbUp9eNO — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 2, 2018

Previous reports have claimed that HTC might announce a slew of new smartphones, alongside its flagship device at the Mobile World Congress in late February. However, a report from Android Headlines claims the Taiwanese company will hold a separate event to launch the flagship phone, likely to be called the HTC U12. The decision has been taken to avoid the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ launch, which will happen on February 25 in Barcelona.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd