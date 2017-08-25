HTC reveals Android 8.0 Oreo timeline for HTC U11, U Ultra and HTC 10

Android Oreo (Android 8.0) update timeline for the HTC flagship smartphone announced. (Image source: HTC Twitter) Android Oreo (Android 8.0) update timeline for the HTC flagship smartphone announced. (Image source: HTC Twitter)

HTC has just confirmed Android Oreo (Android 8.0) timeline for its smartphones. Google announced Android 8.0 Oreo on August 21. Pixel and Nexus users will be among the first to get the new update, which is not surprising at all. The question around when other smartphone OEMs will start rolling out Android O for their devices is constantly asked, given that not every Android phone makes it to the list. HTC is one of the first companies to have announced an official timeline.

In a new tweet, HTC USA’s official Twitter account confirmed the HTC U11, HTC U Ultra, HTC 10 will be the first few devices to get Android 8.0. The tweet reads, “We’re excited to bring Android 8.0 to the HTC U11, U Ultra, & 10, beginning with U11 in Q4. Stay tuned for more Oreo details & new products!” The HTC U11 is the new flagship from the company with the squeezable edges on the side, and as the tweet makes it clear this will be the first to get the Android 8.0 update.

Google’s Android 8.0 comes with some new features like ‘Picture-in-Picture mode’, which will let users watch a YouTube video, do a video chat, etc while keeping another app open. It also comes with improved notifications for apps and better battery optimisation. Autofill framework allows automatic log-in for apps where users have granted permission in Android Oreo. Google also claims faster performance and 2X boot speed with the Android 8.0 Oreo.

Check out HTC’s tweet below

We're excited to bring Android 8.0 to the HTC U11, U Ultra, & 10, beginning with U11 in Q4. Stay tuned for more Oreo details & new products! pic.twitter.com/B2Os1tOONP — HTC USA (@HTCUSA) August 24, 2017

Google has also said they are working with companies like Essential, Huawei, Kyocera, Motorola, HMD Global (aka the Nokia phones) Samsung, Sharp and Sony for the Android Oreo builds. Nokia phones run pure Android, and the company has promised a quick update to Android 8.0 for the Nokia 8 smartphone which will start shipping globally from September.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd