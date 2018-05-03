HTC posts teaser for May 23 launch: Will it be U12, U12 Plus?

HTC is said launch only one flagship smartphone this year – the HTC U12 Plus. HTC is said launch only one flagship smartphone this year – the HTC U12 Plus.

HTC is gearing up to unveil its flagship for 2018 and the launch could happen on May 23. HTC has shared a teaser image on Twitter revealing the launch date, though it is unclear whether HTC U12 or U12 Plus will be announced. The teaser reveals little information about the upcoming device. It includes four camera sensors, a microSD card slot, a fingerprint sensor and more mobile components. HTC U12 is rumoured to come with quad cameras – two on the front and two at the back.

HTC is said launch only one flagship smartphone this year – the HTC U12 Plus. The move comes as the company wants to streamline its product portfolio. DigiTimes had previously reported that HTC, which is struggling in smartphone segment will launch a limited number of phones in 2018. The company’s R&D and marketing efforts will be centered around a single flagship and a few mid-end smartphones, according to the report.

HTC U12 Plus could come with a 5.99-inch QHD+ Full View display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is rumoured to feature 16MP+12MP dual rear cameras along with an 8MP selfie shooter. HTC U12 Plus will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM. The internal storage will be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The phone will be powered by a 3,420mAh battery. HTC U12 could ship with Android 8.0 Oreo with Sense 10 OS as well as support for Face Unlock feature.

Coming Soon. A phone that is more than the sum of its specs. pic.twitter.com/m2skJSK0qt — HTC (@htc) May 3, 2018

Separately, HTC showcased a new phone at a 5G industry event in Taiwan, which according to tipster Evan Blass was the HTC U12 (codenamed HTC Imagine). HTC U12 is supposed to have ultra-thin bezels on the display and the X20 LTE modem that can support download speeds of up to 1.2Gbps. Notably, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 series has the X20 LTE modem with such downloaded speeds. Whether HTC U12 or U12 Plus will make debut at the upcoming launch event is unclear at this point and we will have to wait for official confirmation to know more.

