HTC One X10 press render leaks, hints at stylish design and bigger battery

HTC is working on a new smartphone that’s believed to have a long battery life. The device, dubbed HTC One X10, is said to be the follow-up to the company’s One X9 which was launched in Taiwan last year.

Tech tipster Evan Blass posted an official marketing photo of HTC One X10 on Twitter. The marketing jargon at the top of the render promises “big style meets bigger battery”. The leaked photo reveals two big features about the phone: style and a bigger battery. Other than that, the image doesn’t reveal much, except it will feature a fingerprint scanner on the back that sits beneath the rear camera. It also appears that the design of the phone has an uncanny resemblance with several previous HTC smartphones.

Specifications of the upcoming phone have leaked some time ago and indicate that the device would come with a 5.5-inch display with a 1920×1080 pixels, MediaTek’s Helio P10 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It’s being said that the phone will also get a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, and will be priced in the vicinity of $300 (or approx Rs. 19,342).

While it was initially thought that the One X10 would be announced in January and launched in the first quarter of 2017. The latest leak doesn’t offer anything concrete details about when HTC plans to reveal the phone. The struggling smartphone is also rumoured to announce its flagship smartphone, HTC U, also known as the HTC Ocean. The phone is said to come with a bezel-less display, just like Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and LG’s G6.

