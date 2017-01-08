HTC One X10 phablet with 5.5-inch display to launch in Q1: Report

HTC’s 5.5-inch One X10 phablet is a minor upgrade to its predecessor – One X9 – and will be unveiled in later this month. (Source: Evan Blass) HTC’s 5.5-inch One X10 phablet is a minor upgrade to its predecessor – One X9 – and will be unveiled in later this month. (Source: Evan Blass)

HTC is gearing up to launch the successor of its One X9 smartphone – the One X10. According to Evan Blass’ report in Venture Beat, the 5.5-inch phablet is a minor upgrade to its predecessor and will be unveiled in later this month. HTC is said to have bumped up the camera specifications in One X10, as compared to the One X9. However, rest of the features are expected to remain the same.

The report suggests One X10 will feature a 5.5-inch full HD display (1080 x 1920 pixels). It will run an octa-core MT6755V/C processor clocked at 1.9GHz with Mali T860 graphics. The device will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. HTC One X10 will sport a 16.3MP rear camera with 7.9MP front shooter.

HTC One X9, on the other had, features a 5.5-inch full HD display, Mediatek X10 octa-core 64-bit processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has a 13MP rear camera with 1.12 μm pixels with OIS support, and a 5MP front camera with 1.12 μm pixels. The device is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery.

According to a separate report, HTC has sent out media invites for a January 12 event. However, the company is rumoured to launch two more devices in Q1, apart from its One X10 – one codenamed Ocean Note and a flagship smartphone (said to be the successor of HTC 10). As of now, it is unclear which HTC smartphone will be unveiled on January 12. HTC Ocean Note is said to be a high-end phablet that will feature a curved screen and top of the line camera specifications.

Blass put out a teaser video on his Twitter account with caption, “Remember the HTC Ocean?” The video reveals HTC Ocean will come with a new, simplified UI that will make accessing recent apps easier. Apps can be controlled using a physical buttons on left and right sides. The teaser suggests Ocean will come with a high-end selfie camera as well.

