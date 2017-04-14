HTC One X10 launched in Russia: Key specifications and features

HTC One X10, successor to One X10 smartphone, has been launched in Russia. The device, which will be available in black and silver colour variants, is priced at $355 (Rs 22,800 approx). HTC One X10 has a 5.5-inch Full HD super LCD display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels and pixel density of 401 ppi. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass coating on top.
HTC One X10 is powered by 64-bit octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card). It features 16MP rear camera with auto focus, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. The rear camera can shoot Full HD 1080p videos at 30 fps. The front camera is 8MP with fixed focus and f/2.2 aperture.
HTC One X10 gets a 4,000mAh battery, which offers up to 25.5 hours of talktime on 3G and a standby time of up to 31 days. The dual SIM smartphone is 4G-enabled and supports nano SIM cards. It ships with HTC Connect. The One X10 supports Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, DLNA, Miracast, GPS and GLONASS. It measures 152.9 x 75.6 x 8.23 mm. Sensors on the One X10 include light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, magnetic sensor, fingerprint scanner and gyroscope.
HTC One X9 gets a 5.5-inch full HD display. The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek X10 octa-core 64-bit processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has a 13MP rear camera with 1.12 μm pixels with OIS support, and a 5MP front shooter with 1.12 μm pixels. The battery is 3000 mAh.
For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now