HTC One X10 images leaked, smartphone to launch at MWC: Report

HTC will most likely unveil its One X10 smartphone at the annual Mobile Worl Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The device has been earlier leaked by tipster Evan Blass, who said the 5.5-inch phablet will be a minor upgrade to its predecessor – One X9. Now, new images of the One X10 have been put out on Weibo and picked up by Android Police. The new photos look similar to the one leaked by Blass earlier.

HTC One X10 is seen to be sporting a metal unibody design and a fingerprint sensor on the back cover. HTC One X10 will have capacitive navigation buttons at the bottom. According to Blass, HTC has bumped up the camera specifications in One X10, as compared to the One X9. However, rest of the features are expected to remain the same.

HTC One X10 is said to feature a 5.5-inch full HD display (1080 x 1920 pixels). It will run an octa-core MT6755V/C processor clocked at 1.9GHz with Mali T860 graphics. The device will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. HTC One X10 will sport a 16.3MP rear camera with 7.9MP front shooter.

HTC One X9, on the other had, features a 5.5-inch full HD display, Mediatek X10 octa-core 64-bit processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has a 13MP rear camera with 1.12 μm pixels with OIS support, and a 5MP front camera with 1.12 μm pixels. The device is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery.

HTC recently unveiled its ‘U’ series with U Play and U Ultra smartphones. The U Ultra is set to release in India on February 21. The HTC U Ultra has the curved body, and comes in a choice of four colours: black, white, blue and pink.

