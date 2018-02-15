HTC Desire 12 with 18:9 display and MediaTek SoC leaked, expected to be entry-level phone

HTC Desire 12 is likely to be the company’s next entry-level smartphone, according to prominent leaker Evan Blass. (Representative image) HTC Desire 12 is likely to be the company’s next entry-level smartphone, according to prominent leaker Evan Blass. (Representative image)

HTC Desire 12 is likely to be the company’s next entry-level smartphone, according to prominent leaker Evan Blass. While Blass, who is very accurate in its predictions, believes the Desire 12 will be the company’s first phone with an unusual 18:9 display. The device is internally known as “Breeze”.

Blass revealed that the Desire 12 would feature a 5.5-inch display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Although there’s nothing new about the 18:9 aspect ratio display, but it’s great to see that HTC is finally planning to bring a full-screen display on an entry-level device. The Desire 12 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. The device also sports a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP shooter on the front for selfies. Plus, the phone is said to feature a 2730mAh non-removable battery.

There’s not much information available on the upcoming HTC smartphone, but the device should arrive in the market sooner than expected. HTC is also working on the company’s next flagship – the U12. It is said to feature the 18:9 display and dual cameras. HTC U12 might the world’s 5G-enabled smartphone.

Meanwhile, HTC has announced that one of its top-level executives is leaving the company. Chialin Chang, HTC’s President for Smartphone and Connected Devices Business, has resigned effectively. The reason for leaving the company is simply stated as “personal career plan”. HTC has not announced who will replace Chang’s current position at the moment. After HTC, it’s being speculated that Chang might start its own venture in Taiwan in the augmented reality (AI) space. Chang had previously served as CFO of HTC.

HTC’s got an upcoming 5.5″ phone, Breeze (second time as HTC codename), that’s mostly notable for pushing full screen, 18:9 aspect ratio down to entry level. Therefore specs are nothing special (Mediatek SoC, 2/16GB, 13/5MP, 2730mAh, etc), and it should be priced to reflect that. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 4, 2018

It didn’t come as a big surprise to note that Chang is leaving HTC. The company has been facing stiff competition in the smartphone market from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi, among others. Owing to drastic fall in sales of smartphones, HTC had to sell its phone design and engineering team to Google for $1.1 billion.

