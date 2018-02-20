HTC Desire 12 with 18:9 display, Android Oreo leaked ahead of launch

HTC Desire 12 will be the company’s first smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display in the entry-level segment. (Image of HTC Desire 10 Pro for representation) HTC Desire 12 will be the company’s first smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display in the entry-level segment. (Image of HTC Desire 10 Pro for representation)

A leaked image of an alleged HTC Desire 12 has appeared online, revealing various specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone. AndroidAuthority has got their hands-on the device’s retail box and speculated earlier, it appears to be an entry-level device.

According to the leaked information, HTC Desire 12 will feature a 5.5-inch display (HD+) with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A microSD card will be provided for expanding the internal storage (up to 2TB). On the imaging front, there’s a 12MP rear-facing snapper that shoots 1080p video, along with a 5MP front-facing camera with BSI sensor. The phone is further backed by a 2730mAh battery and 4G LTE support.

Interestingly, the Desire 12 will be HTC’s first entry-level smartphone with an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio. This may not come as a big surprise, after all the 18:9 aspect ratio is the latest design trend in the smartphone industry. Otherwise, HTC Desire 12 appears to be a normal device with average specifications and nothing else.

HTC’s got an upcoming 5.5″ phone, Breeze (second time as HTC codename), that’s mostly notable for pushing full screen, 18:9 aspect ratio down to entry level. Therefore specs are nothing special (Mediatek SoC, 2/16GB, 13/5MP, 2730mAh, etc), and it should be priced to reflect that. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 4, 2018

We’ve been hearing about the Desire 12 for quite some time. Just last week, popular leaker Evan Blass revealed that the Desire 12 does exist and the launch might happen soon. Although we still don’t know when HTC plans to make the Desire 12 official, many believe the announcement is expected to happen during the launch of the U12 – the company’s upcoming flagship device.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd