HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ with 18:9 displays launched: Specifications, features

HTC has launched the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ smartphones, featuring taller 18:9 aspect ratio displays. The announcement was made on the company’s official Twitter account. Both smartphones are aimed at the mid-end segment of the market which is currently dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, among others. HTC has yet to reveal pricing of either smartphone, although the Desire 12+ is expected to be on a higher side.

The Desire 12 comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is powered by a MediaTek 6739 processor coupled with either 2 or 3GB RAM and 16 or 32GB internal memory. On the imaging front, there’s a 13MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP selfie snapper with face detection and 720p recording. The phone is backed by a 2,730mAh battery inside.

The Desire 12+, on the other hand, offers a 6-inch+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the device gets a Snapdragon 450 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. However, unlike the Desire 12, it has got a dual-camera setup on the back. A 13MP primary camera, along with a 2MP depth-sensing snapper. An 8MP front camera is present for low-light selfies. A 2,965mAh battery is inside, which should last a day on a single charge.

Both smartphones closely resemble HTC’s flagship smartphone the U11 in terms of design. They have an acrylic liquid glass back, although the liquid surface design is still reserved for the U11. The Desire 12 and Desire 12+ come with Android 8.0 out of the box and a microSD card slot as well.

