HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ with 18:9 displays launched in India: Price, specifications and features

HTC has launched two new mid-end smartphones in India – the Desire 12 and Desire 12+. Both smartphones feature 18:9 aspect ratio displays, Android 8.0 Oreo, and acrylic glass-backed designs. HTC Desire 12 is priced at Rs 15,800, while the Desire 12+ at Rs 19,790. The phones will be made available to pre-order exclusively on the company’s online starting June 7, which is tomorrow. The Desire 12 and Desire 12+ will go on sale in India from June 11. The devices are available in two colour options – Cool Black and Warm Silver.

Out of the two, the Desire 12 is the smaller option. It comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ (1440 x 720p) display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It’s powered by a MediaTek MT6739 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot is available up to 2TB. You will also find a 13MP rear-facing camera on the back with a f/2.2 aperture, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PADF), HDR mode, and an LED flash. You’ll also find a 5MP camera on the front for taking self-portraits. The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 2730mAh battery. The Desire 12 is clad in an acrylic glass. HTC Desire 12 competes with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 5, Samsung Galaxy J6, Honor 7A, and Moto G6 Play.

The Desire 12+ sports a slightly bigger 6-inch IPS LCD display, but still running the same 1440 x 720p. It has got the Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal memory, and a microSD card slot. The back houses a dual-camera setup, with a 13MP primary camera paired with a 2MP secondary snapper. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie snapper. The device has a 2965mAh battery and runs Android 8.0 Oreo. Like the Desire 12, the Desire 12+ is constructed with a durable acrylic glass back. HTC Desire 12+ will be pitted against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto G6, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and Honor 9 Lite.

