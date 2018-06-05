HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ coming to India on June 6, company confirms

HTC is gearing up to launch the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ in India on June 6, which is tomorrow. HTC is gearing up to launch the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ in India on June 6, which is tomorrow.

HTC is gearing up to launch the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ in India on June 6, which is tomorrow. Both smartphones have been designed to offer flagship-like features for a budget price. HTC India posted a teaser image on Twitter to announce the arrival of the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ in the country. “Coming to India. Save the date.. 06.06.2018”, reads the tweet. HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ were first announced in March this year.

The Desire 12 sports a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by a MediaTek 6739 processor coupled with either 2 or 3GB RAM and 16 or 32GB internal memory. On the photography front, there’s a 13MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP selfie snapper with face detection and 720p recording. The phone is backed by a 2,730mAh battery inside.

Also read: Apple iOS 12 unveiled: List of supported devices, release date and top features

The Desire 12+, on the other hand, offers a 6-inch+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone has a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 13MP primary snapper and a 2MP depth-sending snapper. An 8MP front camera is present for low-light selfies. The handset is backed by a 2965mAh battery inside.

Coming to India. Save the date.. 06.06.2018 pic.twitter.com/R5zbdT77cf — HTC India (@HTC_IN) June 5, 2018

Both smartphones look close to the company’s U12+ flagship device in terms of the design language. They have an acrylic liquid glass back, although the liquid surface design is still reserved for the U12+ The Desire 12 and Desire 12+ come with Android 8.0 out of the box and a microSD card slot as well. The Desire 12 starts at EUR 185 (or approx Rs 14,538) and the Desire 12+ costs EUR 235 (or approx Rs 18,473).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd