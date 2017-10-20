HTC confirms new ‘U’ series phone coming on Nov 2, tipped to be U11 Plus

HTC U11 Plus is tipped to sport a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. The front panel will be dominated by the screen, and fingerprint scanner in U11 Plus will be present at the back. (Source: OnLeaks/Twitter) HTC U11 Plus is tipped to sport a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. The front panel will be dominated by the screen, and fingerprint scanner in U11 Plus will be present at the back. (Source: OnLeaks/Twitter)

HTC is gearing up to for an event on November 2, where it is expected to unveil the U11 smartphone. The company took to Twitter to post a ‘Save the Date’ invite with caption that reads, “We’re bringing something new for the #BrilliantU.” HTC U11 Plus will be successor to U11, and it will feature an improved hardware along with a bezel-less display.

HTC U11 was previously leaked on GFXBench, which is a benchmarking website. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. The front panel will be dominated by the screen, and fingerprint scanner in U11 Plus will be present at the back.

HTC U11 Plus will be powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, clocked at 2.4GHz, with Adreno 540 GPU. It will feature 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Sensors include Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, and Pedometer.

0Separately, tipster Onleaks,in collaboration with couponraja, has posted image renders of the upcoming device on Twitter. He revealed specifications of HTC U11 Plus as well. According to the tipster, the U11 Plus will feature the same ‘Liquid surface’ design that we saw on HTC U11.

HTC U11 Plus is said to sport single camera lens at the back, and not dual lens system that has become common in flagships these days. It will measure about 158.2 x 74.6 x 9.1 mm, and the smartphone will ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack in favour of USB Type-C port. There could be a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of HTC U11 Plus as well.

HTC U11 was launched in India at Rs 51,990. The highlight of the device eas its Edge sense feature that lets people squeeze the smartphone to set certain commands and functions. Other specifications include: 5.5 inch Quad HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12MP rear camera, 16MP front shooter, and IP67 rating.

