HTC apologises for ads on native keyboard of HTC 10

HTC has come under fire with ads started appearing in the stock keyboard app on one of its flagship devices. First reported by Android Police, some users started seeing local adverts in the default keyboard on the HTC 10, the company’s previous generation flagship device. Soon HTC users took to Twitter to express their disappointment, which ultimately invited flak for the Taiwanese company. Later, HTC confirmed the error saying the adverts were mistakenly included.

The uproar started when the free version of TouchPal, which comes as the default on the HTC 10, started to show adverts. Reditt users reported that TouchPal received an update which essentially enables free adverts without any prior warning. Removing those ads require users to purchase the paid version of the keyboard. Users aren’t pleased by the sudden change which alters their overall experience. Some reports claimed users had started posting negative reviews for the app on the Google Play store.

As the damage was already done, HTC’s PR team soon started to recommend angry users on Twitter to uninstall the app as soon as possible. As per Android Central, the smartphone maker made an apology by issuing the following statement: “Due to an error, some HTC customers have reported seeing ads on their phone’s keyboard. This is absolutely not the experience we intended, and we’re working to immediately fix the error and remove the ads as quickly as possible.”

Both companies are to be blamed in this case. If you are still seeing the adverts on the default keyboard on the HTC 10, it is recommended to install Gboard. It’s safe, and you won’t see the adverts too.

