HTC’s Android One smartphone leaks, could be re-branded U11 Life: Report

HTC might be the latest company to be working on a new Android One smartphone. According to developer LlabTooFeR, a variant of the phone codenamed “Ocean Life” will be launched as the Android One edition. The phone will be run stock Android with a handful of Android customizations. Soon leakster, Evan Blass confirmed the news and even tweeted an alleged image of the U 11 Life.

HTC U 11 Life will run Android 8.0 Oreo with a minimal layer of Sense 9.0 A1 customizations. This simply means that the phone will run a pure version of Android, however, HTC will continue to add its proprietary apps and features such as EdgeSense, USonic Audio technology, HTC Camera and Zoe.

“Ocean Life” as it was previously known is likely to be a mid-end smartphone. While several details about the phone are still missing, HTC could launch the U 11 Life in the US. Previous reports have claimed that the phone will launch in the US with T-Mobile. The upcoming phone is said to come with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 630 processor, either 3 or 4GB RAM, 16MP shooters on front and back, water resistance, and HTC’s EdgeSense squeeze features.

HTC Ocean_Life will be released under Android One program. It will lose most of the HTC apps and run stock Android O with Sense 9.0_A1. — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) September 13, 2017

This is true. And it looks like this, for those who haven’t seen… pic.twitter.com/gThlkozEdF — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 13, 2017

The Software giant Google has recently revamped its Android One program, with the release of the Xiaomi Mi A1 in India. Lenovo-owned Motorola is also expected to release an Android One edition of the recently lunched Moto X4. The buzz is strong that Motorola will launch the Android One version of its Moto X4 in the US in the coming days.

