HTC 10 starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update: Report

HTC 10 has started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update, according to a report in Android Police. The company will be rolling out the over-the-air (OTA) update for unlocked units of the HTC 10. The software version 3.16.617.2 brings with it several features like picture-in-picture support, notification dots, Autofill, Instant apps, and more.

To recall, HTC confirmed in August last year that Android Oreo update will be available for its smartphones including HTC U11, HTC U Ultra and HTC 10. Notably, HTC U11 has already been upgraded to Android Oreo. HTC 10 users can check for the update in Setting menu. Just click on About and then tap Software update.

HTC 10 users can manually install the software update as well. This can be done by downloading the 1.8GB RUU package from the company’s official website. It is recommended to backup data before downloading the RUU package, as the process wipes data on the phone.

HTC 10 was launched in April 2016 with Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The phone was upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat in February las year. In India, the smartphone was announced with a price-tag of Rs 52,990. In terms of specifications, the HTC 10 comes with a 5.2-inch 2K display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage.

HTC 10 gets a 12MP rear camera with Ultrapixel technology, OIS, 4K recording and f/1.8 aperture. The front shooter is a 5MP one with 1.34 μm pixel size. It ships with BoomSound technology and Dolby Surround Sound. There’s a 3000 mAh battery on-board. HTC 10 can currently be bought for as low as Rs 47,990 from the company’s official India website.

