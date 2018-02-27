HTC 10 starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo, Reliance Jio VoLTE updates in India

HTC 10 was launched at Rs 52,990 in India, though it is currently listed for Rs 47,990 on the company’s website. HTC 10 was launched at Rs 52,990 in India, though it is currently listed for Rs 47,990 on the company’s website.

HTC has rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo as an over-the-air (OTA) update for HTC 10. Alongside Android Oreo, HTC 10 users will also receive Jio VoLTE update, which brings compatibility to Jio VoLTE. The announcement was made by HTC India via Twitter. “Android Oreo & Jio VOLTE says “Hello” to #HTC10. Connect to internet and Start pressing “Update” now,” reads the company’s tweet.

To recall, HTC confirmed in August last year that Android Oreo update will be available for its smartphones including HTC U11, HTC U Ultra and HTC 10. Prior to this HTC made the Android 8.0 Oreo update available for HTC U11 smartphone in November 2017. Android 8.0 Oreo update for HTC 10 comes with the software version 3.18.400.2 and it is 1.43GB in size. HTC 10 users can check for the update manually as well, by opening Settings > About > Software update.

HTC 10 was launched in April 2016 with Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone received the Android Nougat upgrade in February 2017. With Android 8.0 Oreo, HTC 10 users will also be able to experience Picture-in-Picture mode, Notification dots, a modified Quick Settings menu and Smart Autofill. The update also brings with it the January security patch by Google.

HTC 10 was launched at Rs 52,990 in India, though it is currently listed for Rs 47,990 on the company’s website. The premium smartphone features a 5.2-inch 2K display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. HTC 10 comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot.

HTC 10 gets a 12MP rear camera with Ultrapixel technology, OIS, 4K recording and f/1.8 aperture. The front shooter is a 5MP one with 1.34 μm pixel size. It ships with BoomSound technology and Dolby Surround Sound. There’s a 3000 mAh battery on-board.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd