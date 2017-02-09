HTC 10 evo with USB Type-C earphones in India: Price, specifications and features

HTC 10 evo has been launched in India at a price of Rs 48,990. HTC 10 evo has been launched in India at a price of Rs 48,990.

HTC 10 evo smartphone has been officially launched in India at a price of Rs 48,990. The smartphone is the same at the HTC Bolt, which was launched in US in November by the company. It was earlier reported HTC would launch the same globally under the HTC evo brand name.

HTC 10 evo features a metal unibody phone and follows a similar design like other HTC smartphones. It has antenna bands on the top and the bottom of the rear cover, a slightly curved back. The HTC 10 evo ditches the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Instead, the new smartphone comes with a USB Type-C dual adaptive earphones, which HTC claims will “tailor sound to your ears’ unique hearing abilities.”

HTC says the phone comes with “Pulse-pounding audio which adapts to the unique structure of your own ears,” though it hasn’t give any details on how exactly this works in the phone. The Type-C USB powered earphones means you can’t charge this device and listen to music at the same time, just like with the Apple iPhone 7 series.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

“I am confident that the HTC 10 evo with its attractive pricing coupled with sophisticated style and technology features will be popular with the discerning Indian smartphone buyer. Inspired by light this big screen entertainer will keep you engaged throughout along with the next generation audio technology and professional level control to give you the best of photos and selfies at all times,” Faisal Siddiqui, President-South Asia, HTC said.

Other specifications of HTC 10 evo are: It has 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440 pixels) super LCD 3 display with pixel density at 534 ppi (pixel per inch), and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with curved edge all over the top. The smartphone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 810, octa-core clocked up to 2.0 Ghz and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage( 23 GB available). The storage is expandable via microSD up to 2TB.

Also read: HTC 10 review

The HTC 10 evo has a 16MP rear camera with PDAF, OIS, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Dual LED flash and 4K video recording with Hi-Res audio support. The front camera is 8MP with ƒ/2.4 aperture. The battery is 3200 mAh with HTC promising a talktime of up to 23 hours on 3G/4G and comes with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge technology.

HTC 10 evo also comes with the company’s BoomSound Adaptive Audio. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat with HTC Sense on top and dimensions are 153.59 x 77.3 x 3.7-8.09 mm; it weighs 174 g. This a 4G enabled smartphone with NFC, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5 GHz).

The phone is water, splash and dust resistant with an IP57 rating as well. HTC 10 evo will be available in Cast Iron and Pearl Gold colors. The phone will be available for sale from HTC’s online store.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd