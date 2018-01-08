Honor View 10 sale opens on Amazon India at Rs 29,999: Specifications and features

The Kirin 970 chipset on Honor V10 has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI related tasks. The Kirin 970 chipset on Honor V10 has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI related tasks.

Huawei Honor View 10 smartphone is now available via open sale on Amazon India at Rs 29,999. The highlight of Honor V10 is its focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Kirin 970 chipset on Honor V10 has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI related tasks. The phone is available in two colour options – Midnight Black and Navy Blue.

Honor View 10 can be bought with no cost EMI as well as cashback offers. People who purchase the device using ICICI Bank credit cards will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500. The ICICI Bank cashback is valid till January 10, while no cost EMI offer will be valid only on January 8. Airtel is giving 90GB free data to those who get the View 10.

Honor View 10’s Kirin 970 SoC powers several AI apps, that can recognise different scenes while taking photos, translate languages in real-time even when a user is offline, and optimise View 10’s performance based on user’s behaviors. Huawei has also introduced its Intelligent face recognition by AI technology on View 10 that lets users read notifications without unlocking the phone. It automatically turns off the screen when a user is looking away.

Honor View 10 gets a 5.99-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 2160 X 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by a Kirin 970, which features an Octa-core ARM Cortex CPU and Mali-G72 12-core GPU for graphics performance. There’s 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The device runs EMUI 8, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Honor View 10 sports dual 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) rear cameras with f/1.8 wide aperture and 2-in-1 PDAF automatic focusing. The phone uses AI-powered features like Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition technology to identify different types of scenes and objects. It supports 10x Digital Zoom. There’s a 13MP front camera with bokeh mode.

Honor View 10 ships with a special Gaming Suite which is said to enhance performance of mobile games. The View 10 is backed by a 3,750 mAh battery with support for company’s fast charging technology. Thanks to AI plus EMUI 8.0 OS, the battery offers 19 hours of video playback and standby time of 22 days.

“We are thrilled to launch the true AI phone to the Indian consumers: Honor View 10, with unique no cost EMI and discount offer in association with ICICI Bank. Consumers can enroll for these offers exclusively on Amazon.in starting Sunday midnight. We urge consumers to make maximum use of these offers ” said P Sanjeev, Vice-President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group.

