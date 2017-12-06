Honor View 10 with AI-powered Kirin 970 SoC announced, India launch set in January

Honor View 10 goes against the OnePlus 5T, which has been a popular phone in the premium mid-end segment. Honor View 10 goes against the OnePlus 5T, which has been a popular phone in the premium mid-end segment.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched its flagship smartphone, the View 10. Honor View 10 (also referred as the V10 in China) shares many aspects with the Mate 10 Pro, but comes in at an affordable package. Honor View 10 was officially announced, alongside the Honor 7X at the company’s global event in London.

Honor View 10 has been pitched as “your first AI phone’, and the company is saying this for a specific reason. The phone is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 970 system-on-chip, which has an AI-powered co-processor called the Neural Processing Unit. Like the Mate 10 Pro, the View 10’s camera features intelligent object recognition capabilities. For instance, the phone can recognise what the camera is shooting and adjust the settings accordingly. The device also has something called as a “3D Facial Animation” feature, which works exactly like Apple’s Animoji. Essentially, it tracks your face and transposes that onto an animal character.

The View 10 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Underneath the display you will also find a fingerprint scanner. Plus, there’s a Face Unlock feature for those who want an extra security protection. It has the dual cameras on the back, just like the Mate 10 Pro but with some minor changes – the RGB sensor is a 16MP unit and the monochrome sensor at 20MP. There’s a 13MP front-facing shooter for selfies and attending video calls.

The phone is backed by a 3,750mAh battery, paired with Honor’s preparatory SuperCharge technology. Honor View 10 will be sold with 6GB RAM and 128GB store. A microSD card slot is there for memory expansion (up to 256GB). The device runs on EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Huawei has not announced the price of the Honor View 10 in India, but the company says the phone will hit the market on January 8. In Europe, Honor View 10 is priced at 499 Euros (or approx Rs 37,000). Honor View 10 goes against the OnePlus 5T, which has been a popular phone in the premium mid-end segment.

