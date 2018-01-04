Honor View 10, launched in India at price of Rs 29,999, sale from January 8

Honor View 10 has been officially launched in India for a price of Rs 29,999. Honor View 10 has been officially launched in India for a price of Rs 29,999.

Honor View 10, the new flagship smartphone from Huawei’s online brand Honor, has been officially launched in India for a price of Rs 29,999. Honor View 10 will be Amazon exclusive in India and sale for the mobile will go sale on from January 8. Honor View 10 is the company’s first smartphone with its

own chipset Kirin 970 which has a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI related tasks. Honor View 10’s price means it will compete with players like OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T in the market, which are priced at a slightly higher Rs 32,999 for the base variant.

The highlight of the Honor View 10 is its focus on Artificial Intelligence. The company claims the Kirin 970 chipset is optimised for AI features like Facial recognition, live text translation using the camera etc. Honor View 10’s facial recognition is powered by AI and software, but it does not unlock the phone like other devices. The Facial recognition only shows notifications on the locked screen once it recognises the user’s face.

Honor also plans to add features similar to the Animoji from iPhone X into the View 10. The smartphone’s camera also comes with specific modes like Flower, Food, which get activated as the camera recognises the object in focus. Honor calls this “Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition technology” and it also applies to scenes. The company is also working with Microsoft to optimise Microsoft Translator for Honor V10 and allow instantaneous translation for a text written in a different language.

Other specifications of the Honor View 10 are: Full view 18:9 display, which is 5.99-inches in size, 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage with microSD support up to 256GB via a microSD card. The rear camera is 16MP+20MP and the front camera is 13MP. Honor is relying on a Monochrome and RGB sensor combination for the rear camera.

Honor View 10 is already on Android Oreo with EMUI 8.0 on top. The smartphone is powered by a 3750 mAh battery and comes bundled with a 9v-2Ampere Quick charger, standard USB-C cable. Honor will include a a protective case and pre-attached screen-guard in the box as well. The View 10 will launch in two colours: Navy Blue and Midnight Black.

