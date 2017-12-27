Honor View 10 India registrations begin Dec 28 on Amazon: Specifications and features

Honor View 10 is powered by Kirin 970 SoC, which comes with a built-in NPU (neural-network processing unit) to carry out dedicated AI related tasks. Honor View 10 is powered by Kirin 970 SoC, which comes with a built-in NPU (neural-network processing unit) to carry out dedicated AI related tasks.

Honor View 10 (V10) registrations in India will begin December 28 on Amazon. The smartphone will be available in Navy Blue and Midnight Black clour options. People interested in registering View 10 can head over to Amazon India and click on ‘Notify me’ option to get notified when registrations start.

Honor View 10 is the latest flagship phone from Huawei’s brand, and the focus with this phone is on artificial intelligence or AI. It runs on Android Oreo with company’s EMUI 8.0 skin on top. Honor View 10 is powered by Kirin 970 SoC, which comes with a built-in NPU (neural-network processing unit) to carry out dedicated AI related tasks.

Honor View 10 gets a 5.99-inch Full HD+ FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a front-facing fingerprint sensor. Honor View 10 packs an Octa-core ARM Cortex CPU with Mali-G72 12-core GPU. There’s 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Honor View 10 is backed by a 3,750 mAh battery and it supports Honor’s fast charging technology. The phone comes with a special Gaming Suite which is said to significantly increase performance of mobile games. Honor View 10 gets 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) dual rear cameras with f/1.8 aperture and 2-in-1 PDAF automatic focusing. The front camera is 13MP.

Honor has introduced AI-powered translator into the camera of the View 10 smartphone. A user can just point the camera to text written in a different language and the camera will be able to translate the same. Honor View 10 also comes with Facial Unlock feature that relies on 3D mapping of user’s face to unlock the phone.

“Honor time and again has stirred up the smartphones industry in India, by introducing smartphone equipped with innovation and cutting-edge technologies. The Honor V10 will redefine what a smartphone can do and showcase the superior performance of Kirin 970’s smart AI engine. We are delighted to announce the registration date today so that our consumers don’t have to wait anymore,” said P Sanjeev, Vice-President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group.

