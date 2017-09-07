Honor V9 Play, Honor 6 Play launched with mid-end hardware: Price, specifications

Both the Honor V9 Play and 6 Play target the budget crowd, so you shouldn’t be expecting stellar performance from these two devices. Both the Honor V9 Play and 6 Play target the budget crowd, so you shouldn’t be expecting stellar performance from these two devices.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched two new mid-end smartphones – Honor V9 Play and Honor 6 Play, in China. Honor V9 Play will go on sale in China on September 12 for CNY 999 (or approx Rs 9809). Meanwhile, Honor 6 Play will be China from Thursday for CNY 599 (or approx Rs 5880).

Out of the two smartphones, Honor V9 Play has a slightly better specifications. The device sports a 5.2-inch HD display (720p) and is powered by a MediaTek’s MT6750 processor. The phone takes the advantage of either 3GB RAM or 4GB RAM, depending upon the model you choose. Honor 6 Play has 32GB internal storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card slot. On the camera front, you’ll find a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for taking selfies. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 atop.

Speaking of the Honor 6 Play, the phone features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720p. Under the hood, the phone utilizes a MediaTek’s MT6737T processor coupled with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion. The smartphone run Huawei’s EMUI 4.1 atop Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Other features include an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies, LTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The phone measures 8.5mm in terms of thickness and weighs in at 150 grams.

Both the Honor V9 Play and 6 Play target the budget crowd, so you shouldn’t be expecting stellar performance from these two devices. There’s no information whether the two phones will be launched outside of China.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd