Honor V10 spotted on China’s TENAA ahead of November 28 launch

Honor V10, the new flagship phone from Huawei’s Honor brand has been spotted on China’s TENAA certification website. The Honor V10’s official launch is supposed to take place on November 28 in China. The global launch event for this phone will take place in London on December 5, and the company has sent out media invites for the same as well. Honor V10 will come with a taller 18:9 display, which will be 5.99-inches in size with a 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution.

Other specifications of the TENAA listing are Kirin 970 chipset from Huawei, 6GB on board RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage option. The rear camera will be a dual set up with 16MP + 20MP sensors. The front will have a single 13MP camera. Huawei’s Honor V10 will likely be powered EMUI 8.0, and we will have to see whether this based on Android Oreo or not.

Honor’s invite for the V10 reads, “Max your view,” which indicates the bigger, taller display will be a part of this phone. According to reports, Honor V10 will have no bezels on the sides and extremely thin ones on top and bottom along with a 2.5D curved glass design.

Where Kirin 970 processor from Huawei is concerned, this is a 10nm chipset with a 12-core Mali-G72 GPU and a NPU, which is specifically designed for a mobile device. Huawei has also been focusing on Artificial Intelligence with its new phones.

In India, Honor is accepting bookings for the Honor 7X, which also has a wider 18:9 display with a dual rear camera at the back. Honor 7X is supposed to be a successor the Honor 6X that was a budget phone offering dual rear cameras on board. Honor 7X pre-bookings are currently open on Amazon India. Honor 6X started at a price of Rs 12,999 in India when it was launch, so we can expect a similar pricing for the new phone.

