Honor V10 could launch on December 5, company sends invites for event

Honor, which is Huawei’s sub-brand, is gearing up to host an even on December 5 in London where it could unveil its V10 smartphone. Honor has already sent out invites for the upcoming launch event. The highlight of Honor V10 could be its bezel-less display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, as well as dual cameras on-board. Not much about the phone is know at this point of time.

“Max your view,” the invite reads, suggesting Honor’s new device could be a phablet and feature a display measuring close to 6-inches. Additionally, it will have non-existent bezels on the sides and extremely thin ones on top and bottom along with a 2.5D curved glass design.

Huawei Honor V10 is said to be powered by Kirin 970 SoC, which is company’s first AI-focused mobile chipset. Just like Oppo F5, the dual camera in Honor’s new smartphone could take advantage of artificial intelligence to enhance photos.

Huawei’s Kirin 970 is a 10nm chipset with a 12-core Mali-G72 GPU and a NPU, which is specifically designed for a mobile device. Thanks to a new dual ISP, it can click AI-powered intelligent photographs. The Kirin 970 is claimed to deliver 25x better performance when compared to four Cortex-A37 cores. Coming to AI, the new chipset reportedly provides 50x greater energy efficiency for AI-related tasks.

Honor 9i was company’s first smartphone with bezel-less display. Honor 9i was launched in India at Rs 17,999, and it offers four cameras – two on the front and two at the back. Honor 9i has a Full display and it comes with a Full HD+ resolution.

