#ParadisePapers

Honor V10 could launch on December 5, company sends invites for event

Huawei Honor V10 is said to be powered by Kirin 970 SoC, which is company’s first AI-focused mobile chipset.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 9, 2017 11:34 am
Honor, Honor V10, Huawei, Huawei Honor V10, Honor V10 launch date, Honor Note 9, Honor 6X, honor 8, Huawei, Honor event, Honor news “Max your view,” the invite reads, suggesting Honor’s new device could be a phablet and feature a display measuring close to 6-inches.
Related News

Honor, which is Huawei’s sub-brand, is gearing up to host an even on December 5 in London where it could unveil its V10 smartphone. Honor has already sent out invites for the upcoming launch event. The highlight of Honor V10 could be its bezel-less display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, as well as dual cameras on-board. Not much about the phone is know at this point of time.

“Max your view,” the invite reads, suggesting Honor’s new device could be a phablet and feature a display measuring close to 6-inches. Additionally, it will have non-existent bezels on the sides and extremely thin ones on top and bottom along with a 2.5D curved glass design.

Huawei Honor V10 is said to be powered by Kirin 970 SoC, which is company’s first AI-focused mobile chipset. Just like Oppo F5, the dual camera in Honor’s new smartphone could take advantage of artificial intelligence to enhance photos.

Huawei’s Kirin 970 is a 10nm chipset with a 12-core Mali-G72 GPU and a NPU, which is specifically designed for a mobile device. Thanks to a new dual ISP, it can click AI-powered intelligent photographs. The Kirin 970 is claimed to deliver 25x better performance when compared to four Cortex-A37 cores. Coming to AI, the new chipset reportedly provides 50x greater energy efficiency for AI-related tasks.

Honor 9i was company’s first smartphone with bezel-less display. Honor 9i was launched in India at Rs 17,999, and it offers four cameras – two on the front and two at the back. Honor 9i has a Full display and it comes with a Full HD+ resolution.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 09: Latest News