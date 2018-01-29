Honor top online smartphone brand of 2017 in China: Report

Honor surpassed the runner-up Xiaomi in sales revenue by over .4 billion, the company said in a statement. Honor surpassed the runner-up Xiaomi in sales revenue by over .4 billion, the company said in a statement.

Huawei’s Honor was the top online smartphone brand in China in 2017, selling nearly 55 million devices and registering sales revenues of over $12 billion, market research firm Sino-Market Research has said. Honor surpassed the runner-up Xiaomi in sales revenue by over $2.4 billion, the company said in a statement.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Honor View10 garnered the largest market share (over 10 per cent) in the price range of $400-$650 within just one month of its launch in late November. Recently, the View10 received an update that made the Facial Unlock feature operational. The Honor X series, including smartphones from the Honor 4X to the Honor 7X, also achieved good sales performance, with over 40 million units sold globally.

In China’s most recent Singles’ Day sales on November 11, Honor 7X was the top overall bestseller in the price range of $160-$320. In India, 20,000 Honor 7X units were sold out in the first hour of sale, the company said. The company launched Honor 9 Lite in India earlier this month that comes with quad-lens system. This was a lower-end version of the first quad-lens setup by the company, the Honor 9i.

Even as Honor continues to increase its offline presence in India, the Chinese smartphone company accounts for most of its sales online, courtesy e-commerce platform Flipkart.

