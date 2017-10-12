Honor to launch a bezel-less smartphone on December 5: Report

Honor plans to launch a new smartphone with a bezel-less design on December 5. (Image of Honor 9i for representation) Honor plans to launch a new smartphone with a bezel-less design on December 5. (Image of Honor 9i for representation)

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor plans to launch a new smartphone on December 5. The company has apparently started sending press invites for the launch event which will take place in London, according to a report from GSM Arena. The invite comes with a tagline “Max Your View”, hinting at the launch of the phone with a bezel-less design.

While there is no information about the device, it isn’t hard to predict the design of the device. The teased image shows off the phone with a nearby bezel-less design and 18:9 aspect display ratio. The image also hints at a dual-camera setup that will be present on the back side of the phone. Since the venue of the launch event is London, it’s being said that the phone will be initially available in the UK.

Of late, Honor has been on a launching spree. It recently launched the Honor 9i in India with thin bezels and 18:9 aspect ratio display. The phone has a dual camera setup on the rear and front. It is one of the first phones to be available in the market with four cameras. The smartphone, which has been priced at Rs 17,999, will go on sale on Flipkart starting October 14. Meanwhile, in China, the company has launched the Honor 7x . The affordable smartphone features an 18:9 aspect ratio and a dual-camera setup on the back. Honor has priced the device starting at 1299 Yuan (or approx Rs 12,806).

Next month, Huawei will launch three new flagship smartphones under the Mate series. The Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Mini will be shown off to the press for the first time on October 16 in Munich. All three smartphones have been heavily leaked ahead of the launch, featuring thin bezels and Leica-branded dual cameras.

Huawei promises its Mate 10 will be more powerful than Apple’s iPhone X. The company recently took a dig at Apple iPhone X’s Face ID in a video teaser of the Mate 10. Huawei said that the “real AI phone” will be out on October 16, the day it release the Mate 10.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd