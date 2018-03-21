Honor Store second anniversary sale: Discounts on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, and more

Honor Store anniversary sale: Get discounts and offers on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, and more. Honor Store anniversary sale: Get discounts and offers on Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, and more.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is offering cashback and discount offers on the Honor 7X and Honor 9 Lite, among other devices. The company has announced a sale on the second anniversary of its e-store, which is valid between March 21 and 23.

Under this offer, the Honor 9 Lite can be purchased through Mobikwik with 15 per cent SuperCash, up to a limit of Rs 3,000. Meanwhile, consumers purchasing the 32GB Honor 7X storage variant will receive a free mobile cover, while those buying the 64GB Honor 7X variant can get up to Rs 2,000 off. The price cuts on the 64GB Honor 7X can be availed through the HONORBDAY1K and HONORBDAY2K coupons on the website, that will offer Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 discounts, with the 2K coupon code valid for a limited period. This could make the Honor 7X sell for as low as Rs 10,999. Other products to receive discounts are phone accessories, including a 50 per cent discount each on chargers and power banks, as well as up to 990 per cent off on cases and covers.

Speaking of specifications of the Honor 9 Lite, the device offers a 5.65-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 659 processor coupled with either 3 or 4GB RAM and 32 or 64GB internal storage. The device runs EMUI 8.0, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the phone is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 14,999. There’s a dual-camera setup on the back as well.

Meanwhile, the Honor 7X comes with a 5.93-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is powered by a Kirin 650 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Backed by a 3340mAh battery, the Honor 7X runs on EMUI 5.1 which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. In the imaging front, there’s a 16MP+2MP dual camera setup and an 8MP front-facing shooter. It comes in two storage variants: 32GB and 64GB, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

