Honor Play 7 with 18:9 FullView display, 24MP front camera launched in China: Specs, features

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched its Play 7 smartphone in China. This is a budget smartphone, featuring a 24MP front-facing camera and an 18:9 FullView display. Honor Play 7 is priced at Yuan 599 (or approx Rs 6,382) and is currently available in Black, Gold and Blue colour variants through VMall. At the moment, there’s no update on the phone’s pricing and availability in India.

Since this is a budget smartphone, it’s no surprise to see that it comes with a MediaTek MT6739 mobile processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory. However, Honor 7 Play sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720 x 1440p) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. A microSD card slot is also there to expand the internal memory (up to 256GB). The phone is backed by a 3020mAh battery. The handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

Honor Play 7 is positioned as a selfie-centric smartphone, and it shows. There’s a 24MP front-facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture, soft LED flash and beauty mode for selfies and videos. And on the back, you’ll find a 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash and 4x digital zoom. There’s no fingerprint scanner or face unlocking system, unfortunately.

In other news, Honor plans to launch two smartphones — the Honor 7A and Honor 7C — in the Indian market. The launch will happen on May 22. Both smartphones will take on Xiaomi’s Redmi 5 and the upcoming Redmi Y2. The company will launch the Honor 7A and Honor 7C immediately after the arrival of the Honor 10 in India. The latter smartphone, which is available for Rs 32,999, rivals the OnePlus 6.

