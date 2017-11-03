Honor Holly 4 Plus launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched the Holly 4 Plus in India. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched the Holly 4 Plus in India.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has launched the Holly 4 Plus smartphone in India. Honor Holly 4 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch HD screen, a 2.5D glass design, and it sports a 8.2 mm metal-finish body. The Holly 4 Plus supports a rear fingerprint scanner.

Honor Holly 4 Plus is powered by a 64-bit Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, and it runs Android 7.0 with EMUI 5.1 on top. The device packs a 4000mAh battery pack. It features 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Honor Holly 4 Plus gets a 12MP rear camera with 1.25-micrometer sensor. The 8MP front camera comes with a beauty mode, and supreme speed focus of 0.3 seconds. The camera offers slow-motion, timelapse and PRO modes. The device will be bundled with a 5V/2A charger, a 3.5 mm hands-free earphones, and standard USB-A to microUSB cable.

Honor Honor Holly 4 Plus is available in three colour options – Grey, Gold and Silver. The smartphone costs Rs 13,999, and can be bought via Honor partner stores across India. Honor Holly 4 Plus will come with standard 12 month service warranty.

“The success of the Holly series encouraged us to continue making improved and revolutionary products. The Holly 4 Plus has been curated to meet the preferences of our consumers better. This is another offering from us with an aim to cater to the diverse Indian market and serve it in the best way possible.” said P Sanjeev, Vice President – Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd